Early Access release and demo update

Hi everyone!

Early access is available! But the demo is not left out!

A complete game update thanks to player feedback! Here's the full update list:

Bazzya village completely redesigned and redecorated: the houses have been changed, as have the shadows/lighting and the structure of the village, making it look more like a mountain village. Unnecessary areas (mills, for example) have been removed. Here is the before image :

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/f6420227ed7a53eed1d497afb318c21da7bdc268.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/7fc2cddb17842218254bfc7ac02ecbea40f2a5e9.png)[/url]

And this is what the village looks like now:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/a6ecf34f259a40d8f90354ec7c47d76f1097556e.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/4059a34318523571c55bfa083b45364703983537.png)[/url]

The area of forest surrounding the village too: before, the trees prevented good visibility and it was a bit of a mess. Now the trees are higher, the terrain is a little steeper

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/23b077d18f2709fd68d493cdd21311378dc86b06.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/f1281410f46e3dd576094b70a6b233bca47da6e0.png)[/url]

Combat optimization: total overhaul of the system, with clearer targeting, clearer information and higher enemy levels, and greater specialization required to defeat enemies.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/5b42321dafd10b33b4a237729ec62e45548fa167.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/1998371595edd32dd2d4742b51029f40976012ab.png)[/url]

Apart from that, some improvements (level up sound, etc...)

Have a great Playday, and don't hesitate to give me feedback so I can further improve your gaming experience!