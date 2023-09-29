 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alvara update for 29 September 2023

Early Access release and demo update

Share · View all patches · Build 12321754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Early access is available! But the demo is not left out!

A complete game update thanks to player feedback! Here's the full update list:

Have a great Playday, and don't hesitate to give me feedback so I can further improve your gaming experience!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link