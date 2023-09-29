Patch 0.24 & Patch 0.245

V0.24 & V0.245

[KNOWN BIGGER ISSUES]

-Bots are freezing in place when someone joins or leaves the match. (WIP).

-DM GAMEMODE: MVP name is not refreshed properly when MVP player leaves the match mid-game. Game Summary displays winning Player correctly.

-Slide, Jump and Land sounds are not audible by other players.

[NEW]

-HOST GAME button added to Main Menu screen.

-Added new warning when your Nickname is taken (On first-time steam authentication)

-Game Version checker.

-Added instruction to the game for new Players.

-New Sprays: RojoV13, Pan Mateusz, zDVPY.

-We can change Teams in Lobby (Waiting Room) if one Team has more players.

-We can change Teams in mid-game (Gameplay) if one Team has more players.

-Bringed back longer room times and bigger room goals. Now the game can last 60 minutes and be set up to 999 Kills.

-New Ranks: YT (Youtuber), TWITCH (Streamer on Twitch), BUG CATCHER (community help), TOP 1 (Best Player).

-SLON Music added to the Gameplay.

-Healthbar and arrows added above Team-mates heads - recognition of friendly team.

-Added reset button to the black screens in Main Menu. (Just in case).

[FIXED]

-Bots cannot be killed anymore by the same Team in TDM.

-GLOBAL CHAT in Main Menu was not displaying messages correctly.

-In Game chat wrong message about Characters Limit. (It was 30 not 45).

-DeathMatch (DM): Sometimes wrong player was summarized as the MVP at the end of the round.

-DeathMatch (DM): Players could join to a new room with statistics from previous match.

-Localization was displaying Polish language for "Kills" Goal in Deathmatch.

-Rifle was visible to everyone under 3rd Level in Customizer Menu.

-Rifle pickup sound has been changed.

-Molotov was flying above the Team2 Character model when in hands.

[CHANGED]

-Increased Main Menu's Global Chat max characters from 25 to 100.

-Increased In Game Chat max characters from 30 to 60.

-Default Room parameters: Team Deathmatch > Deathmatch, 15 minutes > 10 minutes.

-ALL SFX'es in the game had been normalized. (Weapon SFX volume reduced by 15dB).

-Chat in Game disappears after 8 seconds now (was 5 seconds before).

-Chat has been re-positioned to the left side in Gameplay.

-Team-Mate death icon size has been increased by 30%.

[CHANGED in WEAPONS]

-Tomahawk balance: Range increased by 50%.

-Minigun balance: DMG increased from 7 > 9.

-Shotgun balance: Decreased bullets fired in one shot 6 > 2.

Fire-Rate increased from 0.5s > 0.4s.

Range increased from 23m > 40m.

Spread increased from 0.6 > 1.

Recoil increased from 0.1 > 0.2.

-Revolver balance: DMG increased 10 > 12.

Fire-Rate decreased from 0.1s > 0.25s

-Sniper Rifle balance: DMG increased 65 > 85.

Fire-rate decreased 0.1s > 0.7s.

-Molotov balance: DMG increased 12 > 18 per second.

Fire effect decreased from 9s > 7s.

-Dynamite balance: DMG decreased 100 > 50.

[REMOVED]

-Headshot sound (temporarily).