Celaria 1.4.2

fixed bug which caused the distance traveled statistic to not be tracked correctly

removed the experimental "ambience track" feature/option from the game and sound-menu. (It was used to break-up the playback of ingame soundtracks with a silent/windy atmosphere but it was often confused with the music playback to be broken.)

fixed one spelling mistake in the tutorial

In case any issues arise with the 1.4.2 update, post your issues on the steam-forums or on the games Discord

As a fallback you can also downgrade to the previous version (1.4.1) by right-clicking on the game in your steam-library, clicking on "Properties" > "Betas" and selecting "Celaria 1.4.1"