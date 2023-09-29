 Skip to content

Celaria update for 29 September 2023

Celaria 1.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug which caused the distance traveled statistic to not be tracked correctly
  • removed the experimental "ambience track" feature/option from the game and sound-menu. (It was used to break-up the playback of ingame soundtracks with a silent/windy atmosphere but it was often confused with the music playback to be broken.)
  • fixed one spelling mistake in the tutorial

In case any issues arise with the 1.4.2 update, post your issues on the steam-forums or on the games Discord

As a fallback you can also downgrade to the previous version (1.4.1) by right-clicking on the game in your steam-library, clicking on "Properties" > "Betas" and selecting "Celaria 1.4.1"

