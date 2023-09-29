Release Notes for 9/29/2023

[ SOUND ]
- Fixed a case where grenade sounds were missing when exploding in-air
- Added separate sounds for grenades landing in vs out of the playable area
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Fixed a case where both terrorists in a Wingman match would appear to have the bomb
[ MISC ]
- Various bug fixes for the Vulkan renderer
- Updated Phoenix Soldier icon to reflect recent balaclava color change
- Fixed a rendering issue in the nametag inspect panel
- Disallowed binding toggleconsole to mouse1 since it was preventing normal menu interactions
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
- Fixed a case where surrender votes would incorrectly fail
[ ANIMATION ]
- Fixed a case where foot pinning wasn't active
[ MAPS ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Ancient
[ PERFECT WORLD ]
- Players who launch the game in China and have previously accepted the Steam China Subscriber Agreement will now get a prompt at launch which allows selecting "-perfectworld" or "-worldwide" mode
- Launch prompt can be activated with "-promptperfectworld" command line flag or completely bypassed if "-perfectworld" or "-worldwide" command line flag is used
[ COMMUNITY DEDICATED SERVERS ]
-
To launch a community dedicated server, you can use this reference command line:
- cs2 -dedicated +map de_dust2
-
To enable logging, add to your server commandline:
- +sv_logfile 1 -serverlogging
-
Or add to a config file:
- sv_logfile 1
- log on
-
To enable HTTP logaddress forwarding, ensure logging is enabled as above and use:
- logaddress_add_http "<server address>:<port>"
-
Dispatched logs can be handled the same way as CS:GO
Changed files in this update