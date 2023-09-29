 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 29 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/29/2023

29 September 2023

[ SOUND ]

  • Fixed a case where grenade sounds were missing when exploding in-air
  • Added separate sounds for grenades landing in vs out of the playable area

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Fixed a case where both terrorists in a Wingman match would appear to have the bomb

[ MISC ]

  • Various bug fixes for the Vulkan renderer
  • Updated Phoenix Soldier icon to reflect recent balaclava color change
  • Fixed a rendering issue in the nametag inspect panel
  • Disallowed binding toggleconsole to mouse1 since it was preventing normal menu interactions
  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
  • Fixed a case where surrender votes would incorrectly fail

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Fixed a case where foot pinning wasn't active

[ MAPS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Ancient

[ PERFECT WORLD ]

  • Players who launch the game in China and have previously accepted the Steam China Subscriber Agreement will now get a prompt at launch which allows selecting "-perfectworld" or "-worldwide" mode
  • Launch prompt can be activated with "-promptperfectworld" command line flag or completely bypassed if "-perfectworld" or "-worldwide" command line flag is used

[ COMMUNITY DEDICATED SERVERS ]

  • To launch a community dedicated server, you can use this reference command line:

    • cs2 -dedicated +map de_dust2

  • To enable logging, add to your server commandline:

    • +sv_logfile 1 -serverlogging

  • Or add to a config file:

    • sv_logfile 1
    • log on

  • To enable HTTP logaddress forwarding, ensure logging is enabled as above and use:

    • logaddress_add_http "<server address>:<port>"

  • Dispatched logs can be handled the same way as CS:GO

