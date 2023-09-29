Hotfix 0.2.11a is Live

Here with another hotfix for the build that went out last night. Apparently we like to break things as much as we like to fix them! Well, maybe we don't like to break things, but sometimes it happens anyway. If you're a developer, you know what we are talking about - you fix one bug only to introduce another.
This hotfix addresses these issues:
FIXED:
- Fixed Legacy screens appearing blank. The some of text gen on the Legacy tab relies on data from dungeons (to get dungeon names), but after you complete a dungeon, it gets destroyed and no longer exists. The Legacy screen doesn't like that very much, so it goes on strike. We've managed to negotiate it and got it back to work, but refuses to return to previous saves since the data it requires is gone. It sends it's apologies and will work on new games from now on.
- Fixed getting stuck in Town Centers. We've provided exit signs so you can find your way out now :D
- Students during your character creation can now find jobs as House Mages instead of non-magical jobs. The job market for mages is a lot better in this patch.
Changed files in this update