Decommission Update (0.17.1.0)

This update adds a new map for SDNL and a bunch of updates for Condos!

New SDNL Map - Decommission!

Our first crossover map for SDNL is now available! Decommission is a version of the map Virus: Corrosion updated for SDNL. It’s a close quarters indoor map that is frantic fun and an excellent location to appease our blood thirsty audience members. We recommend trying Gun Game on it!

Condo Sounds and Lasers

We've added tons of new Condo sounds that are designed for IO usage in this update. A new SFX category was added with over 50 new sounds.

On top of that, we now have LASERS. Laser Beam is a new IO item that lets you design puzzles (or place deadly lasers) into your Condos. Laser Beams can be set to damage players or trigger events. Laser Beams also come with a Laser Receiver item that will power on/off when a laser intersects with it. Laser Beams can also be set to be blocked by doors, blocking volumes, physics objects, and players, giving you the freedom to create laser based puzzles.

Vote Skip now available to all Media Player Items

Media Players now have a vote skip option added to them that will allow Condo hosts to enable the vote skip features that the Plaza theater has.

Libretro Keybinding

You can now adjust your keybinds for Libretro in the keyboard settings in the controls settings.

[h1]Halloween On The Way![h1]

We're busy getting Halloween events started, so stay tuned for more information on when that launches!

Changes

New SDNL map: Decommission!

Condo: Added search bar to the Sound Emitter picker UI, so you can easily find sounds

Condo: Added "Allow Voteskip" option to Media Players, which enables vote skip and vote queue support to an individual media player

Condo: Added new sound category SFX (unlocked by default) with over 50 sounds designed for IO usage

Condo: Added 40+ new sounds to Spooky sound category

Condo: Added new sounds to Ambient and Nature categories

Condo: Updated Security Door sounds

Condo IO: Added Laser Beam, a placeable laser beam that can be triggered by players or deal damage, and can be optionally blocked by objects or players for puzzles

Condo IO: Added Laser Beam Receiver, a placeable module that only powers on when a Laser Beam intersects with it

Condo IO: Added Reveal input for all canvas revealers (ex. Haunted TV)

Condo IO: Added FadeIn IO event to Sound Emitters

Condo: Sound Emitters can now have a range up to 10,000

Condo: Water Volume sides now hide on hidden setting

Virus: Improved weapon prediction for Sonic Shotgun airblast

LC: Removed Dragon bite delay

Libretro: Added key binds for Libretro keyboard controls in Controls settings

Libretro: Added L2 and R2 key binds (default F and G)

Mouse sensitivity setting now allows for decimal values

Bug Fixes

Reverted coloring changes on cosmic material, fixing Planetary Piano and several particle effects in the game

SDNL - Meadows: Fixed some landscape issues

SDNL - Meadows: Improved seam in-between cave and main landscape

SDNL - Hinderance: Fixed some collision issues

SDNL - Hinderance: Made an attempt to fix the issues with explosions crashing AMD cards

Condo: Fixed Battery Slot not aligning the battery properly

Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume "Ask Permission To Use" function not working for clients (clients couldn't use teleport volumes to teleport on first join)

Condo IO: Fixed Water Volume entering/exiting water state with shallow water and a player is not fully submerged

Condo IO: Fixed Push Volumes not working while in Water Volumes

Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volumes not working while in Water Volumes

Condo IO: Fixed Water Volumes physics filter not disabling physics interaction

Condo IO: Fixed Damage/Heal Volumes not working while in Water Volumes

Condo: Improved Sound Emitter networking for clients when activating with IO events

Plaza: Fixed Chainsaw Deathmatch chainsaw not making noise and using the old model

Fixed Princess Hat material

ZM: Fixed ghosts having legs

Dark Voyage: Fixed various doors not always opening

