Decommission Update (0.17.1.0)

This update adds a new map for SDNL and a bunch of updates for Condos!
New SDNL Map - Decommission!
Our first crossover map for SDNL is now available! Decommission is a version of the map Virus: Corrosion updated for SDNL. It’s a close quarters indoor map that is frantic fun and an excellent location to appease our blood thirsty audience members. We recommend trying Gun Game on it!
Condo Sounds and Lasers
We've added tons of new Condo sounds that are designed for IO usage in this update. A new SFX category was added with over 50 new sounds.
On top of that, we now have LASERS. Laser Beam is a new IO item that lets you design puzzles (or place deadly lasers) into your Condos. Laser Beams can be set to damage players or trigger events. Laser Beams also come with a Laser Receiver item that will power on/off when a laser intersects with it. Laser Beams can also be set to be blocked by doors, blocking volumes, physics objects, and players, giving you the freedom to create laser based puzzles.
Vote Skip now available to all Media Player Items
Media Players now have a vote skip option added to them that will allow Condo hosts to enable the vote skip features that the Plaza theater has.
Libretro Keybinding
You can now adjust your keybinds for Libretro in the keyboard settings in the controls settings.
We're busy getting Halloween events started, so stay tuned for more information on when that launches!
Changes
- New SDNL map: Decommission!
- Condo: Added search bar to the Sound Emitter picker UI, so you can easily find sounds
- Condo: Added "Allow Voteskip" option to Media Players, which enables vote skip and vote queue support to an individual media player
- Condo: Added new sound category SFX (unlocked by default) with over 50 sounds designed for IO usage
- Condo: Added 40+ new sounds to Spooky sound category
- Condo: Added new sounds to Ambient and Nature categories
- Condo: Updated Security Door sounds
- Condo IO: Added Laser Beam, a placeable laser beam that can be triggered by players or deal damage, and can be optionally blocked by objects or players for puzzles
- Condo IO: Added Laser Beam Receiver, a placeable module that only powers on when a Laser Beam intersects with it
- Condo IO: Added Reveal input for all canvas revealers (ex. Haunted TV)
- Condo IO: Added FadeIn IO event to Sound Emitters
- Condo: Sound Emitters can now have a range up to 10,000
- Condo: Water Volume sides now hide on hidden setting
- Virus: Improved weapon prediction for Sonic Shotgun airblast
- LC: Removed Dragon bite delay
- Libretro: Added key binds for Libretro keyboard controls in Controls settings
- Libretro: Added L2 and R2 key binds (default F and G)
- Mouse sensitivity setting now allows for decimal values
Bug Fixes
- Reverted coloring changes on cosmic material, fixing Planetary Piano and several particle effects in the game
- SDNL - Meadows: Fixed some landscape issues
- SDNL - Meadows: Improved seam in-between cave and main landscape
- SDNL - Hinderance: Fixed some collision issues
- SDNL - Hinderance: Made an attempt to fix the issues with explosions crashing AMD cards
- Condo: Fixed Battery Slot not aligning the battery properly
- Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume "Ask Permission To Use" function not working for clients (clients couldn't use teleport volumes to teleport on first join)
- Condo IO: Fixed Water Volume entering/exiting water state with shallow water and a player is not fully submerged
- Condo IO: Fixed Push Volumes not working while in Water Volumes
- Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volumes not working while in Water Volumes
- Condo IO: Fixed Water Volumes physics filter not disabling physics interaction
- Condo IO: Fixed Damage/Heal Volumes not working while in Water Volumes
- Condo: Improved Sound Emitter networking for clients when activating with IO events
- Plaza: Fixed Chainsaw Deathmatch chainsaw not making noise and using the old model
- Fixed Princess Hat material
- ZM: Fixed ghosts having legs
- Dark Voyage: Fixed various doors not always opening
