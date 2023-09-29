 Skip to content

Dreadful River update for 29 September 2023

v0.4.177.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12321424

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.177.1 ( September 30 - 2023 )

  • Fixed crash caused by streaming in same location instance more then once
  • Fixed issue causing new biome river sections not to load properly
  • Improved several ruin location exteriors

