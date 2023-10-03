NEW MAP
The Rallycross map is now available!
Follow these speeding cars on a race featuring big jumps
Other fixes
- Optimizations for TheDock (especially for MacOs) and Horizon.
- Removal of some wheel artifacts due to motion blur.
Changed files in this update