Uncrashed : FPV Drone Simulator update for 3 October 2023

RALLYCROSS

Build 12321390

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW MAP

The Rallycross map is now available!
Follow these speeding cars on a race featuring big jumps

Other fixes

  • Optimizations for TheDock (especially for MacOs) and Horizon.
  • Removal of some wheel artifacts due to motion blur.

Changed files in this update

Uncrashed : FPV Drone Sim Content Depot 1682971
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1682972 Depot 1682972
