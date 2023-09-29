 Skip to content

Project Horror Tales update for 29 September 2023

Patch Notes 2.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12321372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated version info to 2.6.5 from 2.6.4
  • Added more Jumpscares on Town Map.
  • Changed intro Movie from level to spawn for better performance
  • Changed Movie for Outside Mansion Map fixing the stuck bug
  • Updated Movie for Outside Mansion Map to have sound and music.
  • Added Damage component when getting to close to Boss AI
  • Changed obtaining Code for Door in Cave Level from a bodyless voice to a Puzzle.
  • Adjusted Power room in Cave Level (Door closes to make you wait for sequence).
  • Removed Hud and Menu access from Cinematics.
  • Game now pauses when using the ingame menu.
  • Adjusted Damage to boss from pistol and Boss overall HP.
  • Adjusted Damage from Boss AI from being to close.
  • Fixed Bug with Boss AI appearing when loading Save file Near the Peir.
  • Fixed Bug in Mansion Map Allowing Player to go outside the map.
  • Added Sound effect to usable items.
  • Added sound files to volume bar.
  • Changed font for Title on Main Menu.
  • Adjusted Jumpscares inside the Mansion.
  • Added Jumpscares to Sub-Level in Town Map.
  • Changed the locked gate style in Town Map.

