- Updated version info to 2.6.5 from 2.6.4
- Added more Jumpscares on Town Map.
- Changed intro Movie from level to spawn for better performance
- Changed Movie for Outside Mansion Map fixing the stuck bug
- Updated Movie for Outside Mansion Map to have sound and music.
- Added Damage component when getting to close to Boss AI
- Changed obtaining Code for Door in Cave Level from a bodyless voice to a Puzzle.
- Adjusted Power room in Cave Level (Door closes to make you wait for sequence).
- Removed Hud and Menu access from Cinematics.
- Game now pauses when using the ingame menu.
- Adjusted Damage to boss from pistol and Boss overall HP.
- Adjusted Damage from Boss AI from being to close.
- Fixed Bug with Boss AI appearing when loading Save file Near the Peir.
- Fixed Bug in Mansion Map Allowing Player to go outside the map.
- Added Sound effect to usable items.
- Added sound files to volume bar.
- Changed font for Title on Main Menu.
- Adjusted Jumpscares inside the Mansion.
- Added Jumpscares to Sub-Level in Town Map.
- Changed the locked gate style in Town Map.
Project Horror Tales update for 29 September 2023
Patch Notes 2.6.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2325031 Depot 2325031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update