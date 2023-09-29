It was additionally added to the game - camera control using the arrows / WASD keyboard. Now it will become even more convenient for you to play :)
Cat city update for 29 September 2023
Move with the keyboard!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update