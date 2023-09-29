 Skip to content

Cat city update for 29 September 2023

Move with the keyboard!

Build 12321347 · Last edited by Wendy

It was additionally added to the game - camera control using the arrows / WASD keyboard. Now it will become even more convenient for you to play :)

