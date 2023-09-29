Patch Notes v0.6.1a

Patch v0.6.1a is mostly a hotfix which addresses some core issues with crafting, combat and achievements, but a few more sprinkled in additions as well.
User Interface
- Updated several points in the tutorial to properly reflect recent changes.
- Added a game mode icon to the timer.
Functionality
- While crafting, materials will default to the max craftable amount, and equippable items will default to 1.
- Greatly reduced the amount of materials favors will ask for throughout the game.
Developer Note: We liked the idea of the chance for a player to receive very large favors and being able to cancel them when they wanted, but we were noticing a bit too often that the large favors were appearing and that could be quite the burden. We are reducing the maximum favor requests by a lot, but will be introducing a system similar to large favors into other aspects of the game coming in the near future.
Bugs
- Fixed an issue causing multiple crafts at a time to cause a large pause in the game.
- Fixed an issue causing multiple crafts to not properly count toward goals & achievements.
- Fixed an issue which was causing multiple interrupts for healers when an ally was in danger.
- Fixed an issue where the “Stash All” button was not counting toward the tutorial step for stashing an item.
- Fixed an issue which was causing crafted items not to show their stats.
- Fixed an issue with Research not being completed in the tutorial properly.
- Fixed an issue with enemy armor not calculating properly.
- Fixed an issue which was causing the timer to make the Merchant unable to jump.
Changed files in this update