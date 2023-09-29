 Skip to content

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 29 September 2023

Korean traslation has fully completed!

Share · View all patches · Build 12321299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Korean players, have a great Chuseok!

