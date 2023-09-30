 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CULTIC update for 30 September 2023

CULTIC: Interlude now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12321263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's finally time to reveal what I've been working on for the last few months:

CULTIC: Interlude!

Interlude is a free update for CULTIC that brings a new story map, which has you experience some of the events that transpired between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Interlude is a bit of a twist on CULTIC's gameplay formula and will allow players to experience some of the new things coming in Chapter Two, such as the revolver, usable enemy shields, and... ladders!

Hope you enjoy some of the new details and surprises!

To play Interlude, just select it from the Chapter Select screen when you start a New Game.

If you haven't played CULTIC yet, it's on sale until October 3rd, 2023 as part of the Realms Deep Steam Event!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1684931 Depot 1684931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link