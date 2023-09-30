CULTIC: Interlude now available!

Hello everyone!

It's finally time to reveal what I've been working on for the last few months:

CULTIC: Interlude!

Interlude is a free update for CULTIC that brings a new story map, which has you experience some of the events that transpired between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Interlude is a bit of a twist on CULTIC's gameplay formula and will allow players to experience some of the new things coming in Chapter Two, such as the revolver, usable enemy shields, and... ladders!

Hope you enjoy some of the new details and surprises!

To play Interlude, just select it from the Chapter Select screen when you start a New Game.

If you haven't played CULTIC yet, it's on sale until October 3rd, 2023 as part of the Realms Deep Steam Event!