 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

How To Hack In? update for 29 September 2023

Patch notes 29/09/2023 23:30

Share · View all patches · Build 12321230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: mission expected incorrect password when root password has changed
  • Fixed: incorrect terminal behavior when download/upload is blocked and scp download/upload is used

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1199831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1199832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1199834
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link