0.0.0.25.2 small fixing patch

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
UPDATED:
- Updated behavior of lights draw distance for street_lamps when player is inside the Mansion [slightly reduces the load on the GPU]
- Updated BP_doors code [less inefficient variables and checks]
- Changed solar_time for FX_fireflies to appear [a bit sooner]
- Changed static mesh of spiral_staircase that leads to the roof_level
- Revamped conditions checks of AI for tasks subject_037
- Updated behavior of lights draw distance for wall_lamps when player is outside the Mansion [slightly reduces the load on the GPU]
OTHER_FIXES:
- Fixed level bounds of outside environment to prevent player to stuck in streamed static objects.
- Fixed rendering method for several button in main_menu when button is pressed to prevent them to disappear
- Player can no longer climb on drawers boxes or knobs
- Player can no longer climb on commode boxes or knobs
- Level bounds of Floor_1 is extended a bit.
- Fixed unchecked loop bool on short_river_sound near the Mansion
BUG_FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where trolley is not triggering explosion like intended, instead explode with delay/or when player is nearby.
- Fixed a bug where player could move via WASD while death sequence is playing.
- Fixed a AI_pathfinnding bug that might break AI_subject_037 during his night patrolling. [still “basic” behavior]
NEW:
- Added IK_foot and IK_hand support for AI_subject_037 to let him crawl more naturally.
- Added flickering function to wall_lamps [flickering of lights is synchronized with emissive color of a light bulb]
VALUEs_TWEAKING:
- Player gets less contagion multiplier [0.31→0.29]
- Reduced amount of particles that steam emits [480→246]
ENGINE:
- Updated to UE4 4.7.2 [core .pak will get validated to match new patch_fix]
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update