 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOCURA update for 29 September 2023

0.0.0.25.2 small fixing patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12321144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATED:

  1. Updated behavior of lights draw distance for street_lamps when player is inside the Mansion [slightly reduces the load on the GPU]
  2. Updated BP_doors code [less inefficient variables and checks]
  3. Changed solar_time for FX_fireflies to appear [a bit sooner]
  4. Changed static mesh of spiral_staircase that leads to the roof_level
  5. Revamped conditions checks of AI for tasks subject_037
  6. Updated behavior of lights draw distance for wall_lamps when player is outside the Mansion [slightly reduces the load on the GPU]

OTHER_FIXES:

  1. Fixed level bounds of outside environment to prevent player to stuck in streamed static objects.
  2. Fixed rendering method for several button in main_menu when button is pressed to prevent them to disappear
  3. Player can no longer climb on drawers boxes or knobs
  4. Player can no longer climb on commode boxes or knobs
  5. Level bounds of Floor_1 is extended a bit.
  6. Fixed unchecked loop bool on short_river_sound near the Mansion

BUG_FIXES:

  1. Fixed a bug where trolley is not triggering explosion like intended, instead explode with delay/or when player is nearby.
  2. Fixed a bug where player could move via WASD while death sequence is playing.
  3. Fixed a AI_pathfinnding bug that might break AI_subject_037 during his night patrolling. [still “basic” behavior]

NEW:

  1. Added IK_foot and IK_hand support for AI_subject_037 to let him crawl more naturally.
  2. Added flickering function to wall_lamps [flickering of lights is synchronized with emissive color of a light bulb]

VALUEs_TWEAKING:

  1. Player gets less contagion multiplier [0.31→0.29]
  2. Reduced amount of particles that steam emits [480→246]

ENGINE:

  1. Updated to UE4 4.7.2 [core .pak will get validated to match new patch_fix]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link