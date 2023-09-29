 Skip to content

Unification update for 29 September 2023

Explore and fight for new upgrades to expand your powers

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added pre-run upgrade management to toggle any/all upgrades, Modify -> Upgrade
  • added multishift upgrade, allowing multiple gravity shifts in a single jump
  • converted wall jump to an upgrade
  • converted enemy dash to an upgrade
  • converted gravity toggle to an upgrade
  • converted completed item wheel to an upgrade
  • added upgrade item to crate and shop
  • added Continue button to upgrade screen during a run to allow skipping
  • upgrades are now chosen after every level
  • prevented upgrades from clearing during a rebuild run
  • replaced gravity grotto reward with upgrade item
  • added full repair fallback upgrade if all are equipped
  • added 0 degree snap turn option to disable artificial rotation in VR, Options -> Controls -> Rotation -> Snap Turn
  • added Storage behavior toggle to disable auto item swapping when picking up a secondary, Options -> Controls -> Storage
  • removed wall jumping from the tutorial
  • removed HP from tutorial crate to eliminate distractions
  • prevented robot body from being stompable
  • prevented floater stacked boosting

