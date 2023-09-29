- added pre-run upgrade management to toggle any/all upgrades, Modify -> Upgrade
- added multishift upgrade, allowing multiple gravity shifts in a single jump
- converted wall jump to an upgrade
- converted enemy dash to an upgrade
- converted gravity toggle to an upgrade
- converted completed item wheel to an upgrade
- added upgrade item to crate and shop
- added Continue button to upgrade screen during a run to allow skipping
- upgrades are now chosen after every level
- prevented upgrades from clearing during a rebuild run
- replaced gravity grotto reward with upgrade item
- added full repair fallback upgrade if all are equipped
- added 0 degree snap turn option to disable artificial rotation in VR, Options -> Controls -> Rotation -> Snap Turn
- added Storage behavior toggle to disable auto item swapping when picking up a secondary, Options -> Controls -> Storage
- removed wall jumping from the tutorial
- removed HP from tutorial crate to eliminate distractions
- prevented robot body from being stompable
- prevented floater stacked boosting
Unification update for 29 September 2023
Explore and fight for new upgrades to expand your powers
Patchnotes via Steam Community
