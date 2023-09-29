Unique Ships & New Engines

Today's update introduces many player-requested features, bug fixes and new content! You can now craft the powerful Interdictor Ship Mod, granting your Carrier-Class ships a disruptive gravity effect to slow down enemies. A new technology called Hack Ram slams opponents with disruptive data when you move in or out of their sector!
One-of-a-kind unique ships will be auctioned and raffled by alien faction leaders. These enter the universe slowly at about 3 per month.
-= v1.3.4
- All ships repaired for 4% durability! (Sept 29th, 2023)
- Powerful unique ships sold by alien faction leaders!
- Interdictor Ship Mod crafted with Relics & Fragments
- New engine: Neutron Drive can disrupt grapple
- Depleted Skip Drives convert into Neutron Drives
- New tech: Hack Ram will hack enemies when you move!
- All Flagship-Class ships gain Hack Ram tech
- Deception Modules add Rank 1 Hack Ram tech
- Hacker special gains Hack Ram immunity
- Advanced Construct special gains Battle & Hack Ram immunity
- 2 new daily events
- NPC Assassin Leaders spawn more and drop more loot
- Scout special scans up to +3 sector range
- Uncaptured relic shrines can move randomly
- Interdictor won't effect friends during invasions
- Crafted ships can begin up to Level 35 (was 18)
- Defense Engagements: Attackers locked in for 99 seconds
- Defense Engagements: Planets use interdictor vs attackers
- Friended players can see through Deception module
Changed files in this update