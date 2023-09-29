 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Infinite Black 2 update for 29 September 2023

Unique Ships & New Engines

Share · View all patches · Build 12321087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update introduces many player-requested features, bug fixes and new content! You can now craft the powerful Interdictor Ship Mod, granting your Carrier-Class ships a disruptive gravity effect to slow down enemies. A new technology called Hack Ram slams opponents with disruptive data when you move in or out of their sector!

One-of-a-kind unique ships will be auctioned and raffled by alien faction leaders. These enter the universe slowly at about 3 per month.

-= v1.3.4

  • All ships repaired for 4% durability! (Sept 29th, 2023)
  • Powerful unique ships sold by alien faction leaders!
  • Interdictor Ship Mod crafted with Relics & Fragments
  • New engine: Neutron Drive can disrupt grapple
  • Depleted Skip Drives convert into Neutron Drives
  • New tech: Hack Ram will hack enemies when you move!
  • All Flagship-Class ships gain Hack Ram tech
  • Deception Modules add Rank 1 Hack Ram tech
  • Hacker special gains Hack Ram immunity
  • Advanced Construct special gains Battle & Hack Ram immunity
  • 2 new daily events
  • NPC Assassin Leaders spawn more and drop more loot
  • Scout special scans up to +3 sector range
  • Uncaptured relic shrines can move randomly
  • Interdictor won't effect friends during invasions
  • Crafted ships can begin up to Level 35 (was 18)
  • Defense Engagements: Attackers locked in for 99 seconds
  • Defense Engagements: Planets use interdictor vs attackers
  • Friended players can see through Deception module

Changed files in this update

The Infinite Black 2 Content Depot 777471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link