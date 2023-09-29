Unique Ships & New Engines

Today's update introduces many player-requested features, bug fixes and new content! You can now craft the powerful Interdictor Ship Mod, granting your Carrier-Class ships a disruptive gravity effect to slow down enemies. A new technology called Hack Ram slams opponents with disruptive data when you move in or out of their sector!

One-of-a-kind unique ships will be auctioned and raffled by alien faction leaders. These enter the universe slowly at about 3 per month.

-= v1.3.4