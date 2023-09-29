 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Suit for Hire update for 29 September 2023

Patch 18.1 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12320914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, this is a short patch fixing a few bugs you've all submitted:

  • Added: 1 more vest in the Cathedral boss room
  • Fixed: player flying away/being teleported when grappling an enemy
  • Fixed: end menu not working after pressing Continue button
  • Fixed: collision box causing player to not be hit in Level 2 at the garage door button
  • Fixed: default max FPS 'should' now be 120

If you're still experiencing any of the above bugs, please let me know and I'll continue working on them.

Thank you to everyone who submitted bugs and feedback, cheers!

Changed files in this update

Thin Wick Content Depot 1612421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link