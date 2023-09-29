Patch 18.1 - Bugfixes

Hi everyone, this is a short patch fixing a few bugs you've all submitted:
- Added: 1 more vest in the Cathedral boss room
- Fixed: player flying away/being teleported when grappling an enemy
- Fixed: end menu not working after pressing Continue button
- Fixed: collision box causing player to not be hit in Level 2 at the garage door button
- Fixed: default max FPS 'should' now be 120
If you're still experiencing any of the above bugs, please let me know and I'll continue working on them.
Thank you to everyone who submitted bugs and feedback, cheers!
Changed files in this update