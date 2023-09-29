Patch 18.1 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12320914 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 20:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, this is a short patch fixing a few bugs you've all submitted:

Added: 1 more vest in the Cathedral boss room

Fixed: player flying away/being teleported when grappling an enemy

Fixed: end menu not working after pressing Continue button

Fixed: collision box causing player to not be hit in Level 2 at the garage door button

Fixed: default max FPS 'should' now be 120

If you're still experiencing any of the above bugs, please let me know and I'll continue working on them.

Thank you to everyone who submitted bugs and feedback, cheers!