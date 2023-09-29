Tits and Shadows Update: Path to Halloween

Greetings, dear players! In this update, we have incorporated exciting features that will enhance your gaming experience:

New Characters and Dialogues: We have updated four NPCs with unique names and dialogues, including one with a secret mission! This brings us closer to our goal of making every background character truly unique. Expanded Dialogues: Additional dialogues have been added for Mamy Evergreen, L Kaiser, and Andromeda. Now, it's less likely that you'll hear the same dialogue twice in a row unless it's related to a mission. Error Corrections: We've fixed minor translation errors and a significant issue that caused the game to crash when bandits used the multiple attack ability. Gems Transformed into Accessories: Gems created with the jeweler are now accessories. Simply having them in your inventory will grant you benefits! However, these bonuses won't stack with other gems of the same name.

We are thrilled to announce that the universe of Tits and Shadows is gearing up for one of our favorite holidays: Halloween. To celebrate, we've included two new character appearances:

Painlord Hero : Inspired largely by Clive Barker's creations in Hellraiser, this appearance will immerse you in darkness and mystery.



Fallen Angel Gabriel: What's a Halloween party without a touch of the diabolical? Gabriel dons this appearance, giving you a glimpse of what they would look like if they decided to change their path in life.



We hope you enjoy these additions as we embark together on the exciting path to Halloween in Tits and Shadows!