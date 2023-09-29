 Skip to content

Orbit Zero update for 29 September 2023

v1.3 - Earth Linked, Global Project, Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12320737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Earth Linked
This is a new endless Global Project where the amount of Websats that all players build are counted and this increases the DATA and EP generated by Websats.

Asia-Pacific Electrolyser
This is the new Global Project, Xian-Bei and Ashina factions are co-operating to build a great hydrogen generator in the pacific ocean in order to greatly supply all the energy and fuel demands in the Asia-Pacific. Companies are asked to help with this project as it would be in their interest too.

The Sub-Saharan Solar Grid
This project has been completed thanks to the funding by the players. It is estimated that funding of this project costed way more that 5 Million EP. Thanks to these efforts, new Companies will start with %50 more Energy.

Fixes and Changes

  • Legal Fees can't go past 1 million EP.
  • Annual Return and Bond Price are significantly lowered.
  • Feng-Shui can no longer go higher than 100.
  • Amount input field in the Commodity market will no longer reset upon making a transaction.

Thank you for playing.

