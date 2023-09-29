v1.3 - Earth Linked, Global Project, Changes

Earth Linked

This is a new endless Global Project where the amount of Websats that all players build are counted and this increases the DATA and EP generated by Websats.

Asia-Pacific Electrolyser

This is the new Global Project, Xian-Bei and Ashina factions are co-operating to build a great hydrogen generator in the pacific ocean in order to greatly supply all the energy and fuel demands in the Asia-Pacific. Companies are asked to help with this project as it would be in their interest too.

The Sub-Saharan Solar Grid

This project has been completed thanks to the funding by the players. It is estimated that funding of this project costed way more that 5 Million EP. Thanks to these efforts, new Companies will start with %50 more Energy.

Fixes and Changes

Legal Fees can't go past 1 million EP.

Annual Return and Bond Price are significantly lowered.

Feng-Shui can no longer go higher than 100.

Amount input field in the Commodity market will no longer reset upon making a transaction.

Thank you for playing.