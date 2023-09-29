Desktop+ NewUI Preview 12.1 & Desktop+ v.2.8.2

This is a hotfix update for the NewUI Preview and stable branch of Desktop+, mainly addressing SteamVR 2 compatibility.

Desktop+ v.2.8.2:

Added:

Added adjusted dashboard icon for SteamVR 2 dashboard

Fixed:

Fixed crash during window matching when document portion of title is only a single character

Fixed window matching not looking for complete matches before attempting document-style fuzzy matching

Regarding compatibility with the new dashboard:

Compared to the NewUI Preview branch, the stable branch is mostly unaffected. Only overlays using dashboard origin will see shifted positions.

However, due to how overlay transforms are stored in this branch, switching between the new and old dashboard would not result in consistent positions and scaling.

For that reason, the behavior remains unchanged and it's recommended to adjust or reset affected overlays. Sorry for the inconvenience.

NewUI Preview 12.1:

Added:

Added adjusted dashboard icon for SteamVR 2 dashboard

Fixed:

Fixed positioning of UI windows when SteamVR 2 dashboard is active

Fixed overlay positioning for dashboard origin when SteamVR 2 dashboard is active

Fixed fuzzy window matching not looking for complete matches first

Fixed crash during window matching when document portion of title is only a single character

Fixed action picker not allowing to pick no action

Fixed umlauts not displaying correctly in the German SteamVR Controller Binding screen

Regarding compatibility with the new dashboard:

Any issues with the new dashboard should be resolved with this update.

Note that the overall arrangement in the SteamVR 2 dashboard is slightly different, such as dashboard overlays placed being further away from the dashboard itself. The dashboard origin was adjusted to match this, so overlays may still need to be manually moved depending on the intent of their previous location.

With that being said, keep in mind the new SteamVR dashboard is in beta and may still change in ways that breaks this update.

Only really pushing this build now for new dashboard compatibility. Stable branch technically didn't need it, but knowingly keeping a reproducible crash in there doesn't sound nice, so it's patched as well.

In all honestly, I didn't get much done lately, but I'm hoping to get back on track soon.

Oh and shoutout to the guy who actually came up to me to say hi at gamescom last month. Definitely was a new experience for me.

Sorry that what we talked about isn't in this build yet. Don't think I caught your Steam name though, so if you want to reveal yourself, feel free.