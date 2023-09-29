Have a good day, Slavs brothers! Hail PERUN and SVAROG, this day has come!

The LIZARDS are already coming and it's time to drink the Baikal water and give the foreign herods the beating of their life!. Radislav Bagirov, Drocheslav, Sergey's son and Vseslav the Sorcerer are waiting for you on the battlefield in order to defeat the invaders together.

Just for the cost of a can of cheap beer beer you can:

Beat enemies with the most powerful combo attacks, smash enemies for the glory of YARILA

Fight in various locations with aliens and green-tailed lizards

Use the power of PERUN, the god of lightning and the Old Slavonic technique of GOIDA

Drink Baikal water and RUSH to liberate the native land

See the beauty of Lake Baikal, TYVA and other locations

High-speed CARNAGE mode

THEY ARE WAITING FOR YOU:

Three hero heroes with unique abilities

Really POWERFUL graphics for an indie game

FIERCE background from your favorite artists

Deep ENT, strictly according to scientific documents

Dialogues in two languages created using the latest NEUROTECHNOLOGIES (SteosVoice)

A few hours of pure DRIVE for the glory of the ancestors

And also:

SLAVIC CHEST SHOT

SLAVIC EGG CLAMP

HAIL TO THE ANCESTORS

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/sVnFPR7pQT

Official Group: https://vk.com/thebratans

SteosVoice platform: https://cybervoice.io/en/