Have a good day, Slavs brothers! Hail PERUN and SVAROG, this day has come!

The LIZARDS are already coming and it's time to drink the Baikal water and give the foreign herods the beating of their life!. Radislav Bagirov, Drocheslav, Sergey's son and Vseslav the Sorcerer are waiting for you on the battlefield in order to defeat the invaders together.
Just for the cost of a can of cheap beer beer you can:
- Beat enemies with the most powerful combo attacks, smash enemies for the glory of YARILA
- Fight in various locations with aliens and green-tailed lizards
- Use the power of PERUN, the god of lightning and the Old Slavonic technique of GOIDA
- Drink Baikal water and RUSH to liberate the native land
- See the beauty of Lake Baikal, TYVA and other locations
- High-speed CARNAGE mode
THEY ARE WAITING FOR YOU:
- Three hero heroes with unique abilities
- Really POWERFUL graphics for an indie game
- FIERCE background from your favorite artists
- Deep ENT, strictly according to scientific documents
- Dialogues in two languages created using the latest NEUROTECHNOLOGIES (SteosVoice)
- A few hours of pure DRIVE for the glory of the ancestors
And also:
- SLAVIC CHEST SHOT
- SLAVIC EGG CLAMP
- HAIL TO THE ANCESTORS
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/sVnFPR7pQT
Official Group: https://vk.com/thebratans
SteosVoice platform: https://cybervoice.io/en/
