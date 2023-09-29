0.6.0.0: The Social Room Awakens

👥 Connect & Play: Meet up to 10 players in the brand-new Social Room. Practice with 5 basketballs, chat about anything, and forge new alliances.
🏀 Skills Boost: Hone your game with multi-ball practice. Become a basketball pro before diving into intense matches.
💬 Open Chats: Engage in discussions, share tips, and plan epic space matches. It's your hub for ideas and experiences.
🛰️ Stay tuned for more cosmic adventures as we continue to enhance your experience. We can't wait to see you in the Social Room, sharing stories and shooting hoops.
Changed files in this update