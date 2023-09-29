 Skip to content

Space Ball VR update for 29 September 2023

0.6.0.0: The Social Room Awakens

Share · View all patches · Build 12320483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

👥 Connect & Play: Meet up to 10 players in the brand-new Social Room. Practice with 5 basketballs, chat about anything, and forge new alliances.

🏀 Skills Boost: Hone your game with multi-ball practice. Become a basketball pro before diving into intense matches.

💬 Open Chats: Engage in discussions, share tips, and plan epic space matches. It's your hub for ideas and experiences.

🛰️ Stay tuned for more cosmic adventures as we continue to enhance your experience. We can't wait to see you in the Social Room, sharing stories and shooting hoops.

