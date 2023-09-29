 Skip to content

1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 29 September 2023

Fixed some achievement trigger conditions

Build 12320401

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed city-capturing achievements to not trigger when watching recording.
Fixed achievement on almost-safe odds exchange ("Even Safe Can Be Sorry") to not trigger when attacker did not lose a unit after all due to all attackers being at least triple strength compared to defender total strength.

Changed files in this update

