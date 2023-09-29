Patch v0.0.6 - Playtest

Added
- Game field boundary on the map "Beach".
- Advanced graphics settings
Changes
- Menu revised
- Puddles and rain underwater removed
- Performance improvement
- tracks in snow and sand reduced in size
