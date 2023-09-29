 Skip to content

The Egg Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Patch v0.0.6 - Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 12320389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Game field boundary on the map "Beach".
  • Advanced graphics settings

Changes

  • Menu revised
  • Puddles and rain underwater removed
  • Performance improvement
  • tracks in snow and sand reduced in size

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2548741
