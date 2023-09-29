 Skip to content

Isonzo update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix v47251

Share · View all patches · Build 12320289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

Fixed an issue where bots were able to interact with objectives and other buildable objects from too far away (such as defusing bombs).

Thanks for the info! If you encounter any issues, please join our Discord and let us know!

