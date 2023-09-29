 Skip to content

Warlocks Deeds Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Small Update

Fixed a critical adventure bug where the priest failed to provide you the proper location of a nearby teleport. Any users who have suffered this bug please let me know and I will advise a workaround.

