Fixed a critical adventure bug where the priest failed to provide you the proper location of a nearby teleport. Any users who have suffered this bug please let me know and I will advise a workaround.
Warlocks Deeds Playtest update for 29 September 2023
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
