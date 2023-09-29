Game Intro & Bug Fixes Update

Hey everyone!

The most terrifying bugs have been caught and fixed! In addition to bug fixes, this update includes a new intro video where players can learn about the backstory of the events.

It's been an intense couple of weeks for me. Fixes were coming out almost every day. I want to express my immense gratitude to all those who reported bugs.

To keep it brief, here are the major improvements:

Improved controls:

Added smoothness and smart acceleration for mouse input.

Added the ability to aim using the left stick for gamepad players, making it easier for beginners.

Added interpolation for aiming when playing with a keyboard.

Collisions no longer cause the player to bounce back during jumps.

Control remains responsive even at low FPS, with the game running smoothly even at 20 frames per second.

Increased jump height.

Fine-tuned character behavior when interacting with objects.

Automatic device detection added.

Resolved issues related to stuck keys.

Added a control hint that players can access at any time.

The second level has been completely rebuilt, and we've addressed physics issues and improved stability:

Fixed the death loop issue.

Resolved a collision bug on destructible platforms.

Enhanced control responsiveness.

Other changes include:

Fixed health-related errors for the main characters.

Updated the AI for the snail character.

Significantly improved network code, resulting in better online gameplay.

Added new sound effects and enhanced existing ones.

And that's not all! I continue to work on improving the game every day. Plans for the future include releasing new episodes that delve deeper into the world's story, introducing various mini-games, and holding events in the world of Webventure.

Your support and feedback are crucial to me as they strengthen our interaction and enhance the gaming experience. Thank you for your patience and trust. Wishing you all a great time playing, and stay connected!