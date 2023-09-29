 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Build 0.307

Build 0.307

Build 12320233

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Minor refactor of power code to be far more optimal
-Other load optimisations
-Much faster save load times especially on large rigs
-FIx clicking when inventory full next to object
-Added entirely glass walls
-Added entirely glass roofs
-Added quarter corners to fit next to diagonals for cool shapes

