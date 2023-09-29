-Minor refactor of power code to be far more optimal
-Other load optimisations
-Much faster save load times especially on large rigs
-FIx clicking when inventory full next to object
-Added entirely glass walls
-Added entirely glass roofs
-Added quarter corners to fit next to diagonals for cool shapes
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 29 September 2023
Build 0.307
-Minor refactor of power code to be far more optimal
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update