Limerick: Cadence Mansion update for 29 September 2023

Sep. 29, 2023 Quickfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12320232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This incredibly small update patches The Depth's Edge area to include two respawning ammo pickups. This makes it impossible to run out of ammo and be left defenseless against the air duct Epitaphs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 869491
  • Loading history…
