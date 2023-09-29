This incredibly small update patches The Depth's Edge area to include two respawning ammo pickups. This makes it impossible to run out of ammo and be left defenseless against the air duct Epitaphs.
Limerick: Cadence Mansion update for 29 September 2023
Sep. 29, 2023 Quickfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
