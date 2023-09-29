 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 29 September 2023

Patch 1.00.001 is live! Minor fixes.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Eliminated the dead space where Spirit's music could not be heard.
  • Corrected invisible fences on the church map.
  • Corrected bug where you could get evidence after ghosts have been released.
  • Made some UI adjustments.
  • Eliminated the Exorcism widget bug that would get stuck on screen if the time expired.
  • Corrected bug where auto cam could get stuck in the air while swapping items when turning the cam off.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
