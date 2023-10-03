Release Notes: Karting Superstars EA Patch v1.0.3 (October 3, 2023)

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Release Notes: Karting Superstars EA v1.0.3 (October 3, 2023)
Features
- The mouse can now be used to control the camera in the main menu.
Track Fixes
- Hidden Lake & Centrifuge: Floating Grid, Start/Finish Lines, and Tire Barriers corrected.
- Sugar Hill: Start line placement corrected.
- Sugar Hill: Crowd sound effects are no longer present where there are no crowds.
- Copperwood: Full Reverse exploit eliminated.
General Fixes
- Unknown input devices are no longer incorrectly mapped to UI actions by default, which was previously preventing interaction with the UI in some cases.
- Visible seams on Tony Kanaan’s helmet have been removed.
- Pausing and resuming a race intro is less likely to trigger a rare black/darkened overlay during a race.
- A very tiny Driver & Kart is no longer visible behind the vehicle in the vehicle select screen.
- The “Good Sport” achievement (complete a race with no penalties) is no longer granted in error when the player did incur penalties.
- Penalties are now recorded properly in the replay headers for use by third-party applications.
- Time Trials now make more cross-reference checks to ensure that a better lap time is not overwritten with a worse one.
- Celebration animations in Kartcade and Customizations areas now hold a ghosted trophy.
- Player color bands in the UI now show color #4.
- Replays from Online now show the correct name in the replays list, instead of being labeled “Kartcade”.
