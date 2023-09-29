Hotfix v0.1.13.
Bugs Reported by Amraki on Discord. (Thank you!)
To instantly receive the update to download, you can:
- Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
- Restart Steam
If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:
- Join our Discord.
- Go to our Bug Report forum
Fixes
AI Spawning
- Fixed enemies not spawning correctly when no dwarves are on a floor.
Dwarves UI Window
- Fixed Showing incorrect dwarves on floors and not clearing properly
