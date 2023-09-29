 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves Mining Idle update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix v0.1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 12320112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v0.1.13.
Bugs Reported by Amraki on Discord. (Thank you!)

To instantly receive the update to download, you can:

  • Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
  • Restart Steam

If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:

Fixes

AI Spawning
  • Fixed enemies not spawning correctly when no dwarves are on a floor.
Dwarves UI Window
  • Fixed Showing incorrect dwarves on floors and not clearing properly

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2220570/Dwarves_Mining_Idle/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2220571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link