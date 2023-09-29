 Skip to content

Protodroid DeLTA update for 29 September 2023

Update: September 29, 2023 - Achievements, Cloud Saves, Gameplay Tweaks & more

Here's the full description of changes to the latest build:

Game Features

  • 41 Steam achievements (including 1 hidden)
  • Steam Cloud support
  • Volume control for SFX
  • Helpful message at Checkpoints for players to take a break (a little reminder to players that progress is saved and they need not complete levels in a single sitting)

Gameplay
I also took a look at the game's difficulty and usefulness of the special weapons. And made these adjustments that make the game more enjoyable overall:

  • Dash cooldown now begins when dash starts instead of at the end (this allows successive ground dashes with the right timing)
  • Increased game difficulty (enemies hit harder, fewer health drops, increased some enemies' attack speed and aggressiveness)
  • Shockbolt now travels thru & stuns multiple enemies, Larger hitbox. Stun lasts longer; energy cost up. VFX changed
  • Tri-shot is stronger; energy cost slightly up
  • Javelin fires 2x as fast, more energy consumption (from 2 to 2.5), VFX changed
  • Currently equipped special weapon name added to HUD always (previously just for Tribute Armors)
  • Skills (formerly "Melee Specials") regen much more Energy meter when used
  • Shop Items pricing changes

Thanks for playing y'all. Let me know if you find any issues with things.

