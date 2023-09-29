Update: September 29, 2023 - Achievements, Cloud Saves, Gameplay Tweaks & more

Share · View all patches · Build 12320104 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 15:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Here's the full description of changes to the latest build:

Game Features

41 Steam achievements (including 1 hidden)

Steam Cloud support

Volume control for SFX

Helpful message at Checkpoints for players to take a break (a little reminder to players that progress is saved and they need not complete levels in a single sitting)

Gameplay

I also took a look at the game's difficulty and usefulness of the special weapons. And made these adjustments that make the game more enjoyable overall:

Dash cooldown now begins when dash starts instead of at the end (this allows successive ground dashes with the right timing)

Increased game difficulty (enemies hit harder, fewer health drops, increased some enemies' attack speed and aggressiveness)

Shockbolt now travels thru & stuns multiple enemies, Larger hitbox. Stun lasts longer; energy cost up. VFX changed

Tri-shot is stronger; energy cost slightly up

Javelin fires 2x as fast, more energy consumption (from 2 to 2.5), VFX changed

Currently equipped special weapon name added to HUD always (previously just for Tribute Armors)

Skills (formerly "Melee Specials") regen much more Energy meter when used

Shop Items pricing changes

Thanks for playing y'all. Let me know if you find any issues with things.