Update: September 29, 2023 - Achievements, Cloud Saves, Gameplay Tweaks & more

Here's the full description of changes to the latest build:
Game Features
- 41 Steam achievements (including 1 hidden)
- Steam Cloud support
- Volume control for SFX
- Helpful message at Checkpoints for players to take a break (a little reminder to players that progress is saved and they need not complete levels in a single sitting)
Gameplay
I also took a look at the game's difficulty and usefulness of the special weapons. And made these adjustments that make the game more enjoyable overall:
- Dash cooldown now begins when dash starts instead of at the end (this allows successive ground dashes with the right timing)
- Increased game difficulty (enemies hit harder, fewer health drops, increased some enemies' attack speed and aggressiveness)
- Shockbolt now travels thru & stuns multiple enemies, Larger hitbox. Stun lasts longer; energy cost up. VFX changed
- Tri-shot is stronger; energy cost slightly up
- Javelin fires 2x as fast, more energy consumption (from 2 to 2.5), VFX changed
- Currently equipped special weapon name added to HUD always (previously just for Tribute Armors)
- Skills (formerly "Melee Specials") regen much more Energy meter when used
- Shop Items pricing changes
Thanks for playing y'all. Let me know if you find any issues with things.
Changed files in this update