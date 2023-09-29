The Last Beta is Now Live!

The Last Beta

*** Single player open now

Multiplayer September 30th - 3 PM to 9 PM EST

Beta Keys through Twitch Drops**

The single player portion of our beta is now live! Multiplayer beta starts on September 30th and runs from 3 PM EST to 9 PM EST (New York, USA). New players will need to watch a Twitch channel with drops enabled for 30 minutes to acquire a Beta key.

We will be posting beta keys randomly in our discord, so be sure to join!

We will be streaming for at least 2 hours during the multiplayer portion tomorrow. You will have an opportunity to get a Twitch Drop during this stream as well as ask any questions!

