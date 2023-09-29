Updates and Bug Fixes - Sept 29, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12320008 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 22:26:17 UTC by Wendy

BEEP BEEP there's a patch notes truck backing into the Steam page hold on BEEP BEEP

loud noise of patch notes being dumped on the ground

Ah, good, just a small batch for today. Let's see...

Mines no longer spawn exactly where the dungeon entrance is (this was apparently a health and safety violation, our apologies)

The Impatience+ card now works correctly. Thanks for your... patience

Skills that upgrade cards actually do the thing they are supposed to do, i.e. upgrade other cards (TL;DR, we fixed Transmogrifier)

The Spring Temple boss now properly shows as "banished" when you beat him! We're still figuring out how to make this apply retroactively for folks who've already done so

...and that's it for now! But three patch notes sessions in one-and-a-half weeks is a lot, eh?

We'll keep you up to date on what's next, and make sure to submit your bugs and suggestions here:

https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1

Kate, Community Manager and respecter of health and safety codes