We're closely monitoring player feedback and are in the process of making a new build to resolve major issues. Apologies for any inconvenience -- we will try to push this new build as soon as possible.
Saleblazers update for 29 September 2023
Working on a bugfix patch.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1419852
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update