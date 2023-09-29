TOURNAMENT UPDATE V1.0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12319953 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 19:09:31 UTC by Wendy

The following updates have been made to the game:

A new "Tournament" mode has been added, which includes the option to enable Spectator mode. When creating a lobby, you can select Tournament mode. If you want to be an spectator rather than a player, you can select "Spectator".

Basic localization in Turkish has been added.

Optimization work has been done to improve game performance.

The network code has been optimized to reduce latency between client and server.

Work is currently in progress on:

A new map.