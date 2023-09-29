 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Climb: Better Together update for 29 September 2023

TOURNAMENT UPDATE V1.0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12319953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made to the game:

  • A new "Tournament" mode has been added, which includes the option to enable Spectator mode. When creating a lobby, you can select Tournament mode. If you want to be an spectator rather than a player, you can select "Spectator".

  • Basic localization in Turkish has been added.

  • Optimization work has been done to improve game performance.
  • The network code has been optimized to reduce latency between client and server.

Work is currently in progress on:

  • A new map.

  • A Training Level.
  • The creation of a map designed for weak PCs, called "Kids Room".

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2500751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link