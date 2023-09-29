TOURNAMENT UPDATE V1.0.3.1

The following updates have been made to the game:
- A new "Tournament" mode has been added, which includes the option to enable Spectator mode. When creating a lobby, you can select Tournament mode. If you want to be an spectator rather than a player, you can select "Spectator".
- Basic localization in Turkish has been added.
- Optimization work has been done to improve game performance.
- The network code has been optimized to reduce latency between client and server.
Work is currently in progress on:
- A new map.
- A Training Level.
- The creation of a map designed for weak PCs, called "Kids Room".
Changed files in this update