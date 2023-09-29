Korea Dynasty 0.5.7 Update (Hotfix)

System
- Reduced the repeat frequency of the coughing sound made when you have a cold.
Optimization/Graphics
- Optimized some of the unnecessary resource waste near the Hanyang Wall.
- Optimized some NPC algorithms.
