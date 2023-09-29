 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 29 September 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.7 Update (Hotfix)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • Reduced the repeat frequency of the coughing sound made when you have a cold.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Optimized some of the unnecessary resource waste near the Hanyang Wall.
  • Optimized some NPC algorithms.

