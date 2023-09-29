 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 29 September 2023

Fancy Legs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • All animations have been reworked.
  • Some item descriptions have been improved.
  • Game hints in the loading screen have been updated.
  • Scrolling through recipes, via controller or mouse wheel, now also plays a page-turn sound.
  • Added multi-crafting hint in the recipe book.

Bugfixes

  • The splinter particles in various actions caused a memory leak, which led to stutters after some time playing.
  • When you died two loot tombstones were always generated, even if this was not necessary.
  • The ToolTip sometimes still showed the Breaking Strength value of the previously marked item.
  • Food bowls were duplicated when eating soups.
  • Campfire displayed wood icons for ingredients in the background.
  • The fire in the oven went dark at night.
  • The glitter effect of magic dust did not glow at night.

Coming soon

  • Improvements to the map generator.

