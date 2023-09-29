Fancy Legs

Features and customizations
- All animations have been reworked.
- Some item descriptions have been improved.
- Game hints in the loading screen have been updated.
- Scrolling through recipes, via controller or mouse wheel, now also plays a page-turn sound.
- Added multi-crafting hint in the recipe book.
Bugfixes
- The splinter particles in various actions caused a memory leak, which led to stutters after some time playing.
- When you died two loot tombstones were always generated, even if this was not necessary.
- The ToolTip sometimes still showed the Breaking Strength value of the previously marked item.
- Food bowls were duplicated when eating soups.
- Campfire displayed wood icons for ingredients in the background.
- The fire in the oven went dark at night.
- The glitter effect of magic dust did not glow at night.
Coming soon
- Improvements to the map generator.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83
Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC
Website
https://pad-soft.de/
Changed files in this update