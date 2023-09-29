Version 1.40b Alpha patch notes

Bugs Fixed
- Dungeon enemies no longer bugging out (regression from last version)
- Shells should no longer spawn and destroy machines on beach
- Rocket stage 2 graphic glitch fixed
- Tidied up cliff edge sprites near moonflower (and anywhere else they appear)
- Fixed NPC’s walk slowly/strangely when taking a corner or approaching destination point.
- Ren dialogue not parsing player’s name fixed
- Core quest items can no longer be placed on tables and shelves (bugs up tracking their existence)
- Pixie guardian can count again.
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Raining in greenhouse
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Pet sometimes waterball is stuck on enemy instead of detonating
- Penguin post PC terminal cannot be clicked on using mouse (only action button)
Changed files in this update