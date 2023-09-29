 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Version 1.40b Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12319605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed

  • Dungeon enemies no longer bugging out (regression from last version)
  • Shells should no longer spawn and destroy machines on beach
  • Rocket stage 2 graphic glitch fixed
  • Tidied up cliff edge sprites near moonflower (and anywhere else they appear)
  • Fixed NPC’s walk slowly/strangely when taking a corner or approaching destination point.
  • Ren dialogue not parsing player’s name fixed
  • Core quest items can no longer be placed on tables and shelves (bugs up tracking their existence)
  • Pixie guardian can count again.

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Pet sometimes waterball is stuck on enemy instead of detonating
  • Penguin post PC terminal cannot be clicked on using mouse (only action button)

