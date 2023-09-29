Patch v0.6.1.7

- Fixed a visual bug that caused a mix of terrains of different seasons on the last day of the month.
- We have fixed a visual bug with the aging level of Eggnog, the Ghostly Breath and the Dead Awakener.
- Fixed a bug that caused the tooltip not to be displayed properly in the store.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the aging barrel to malfunction when removing an item.
- Fixed a bug that made it possible to use unaged rum to make Eggnog, and unaged mead for Ghostly Breath.
- We’ve improved the tavern lighting system so that customers sitting on benches are more aware of the light near them.
- Fixed a bug that caused errors with the room list when using a controller
- Fixed a bug that caused that some items couldn’t be picked up if they were outside the map.
- Added option to use SPACEBAR to select confirmation buttons.
