 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 29 September 2023

Patch v0.6.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12319544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a visual bug that caused a mix of terrains of different seasons on the last day of the month.
  • We have fixed a visual bug with the aging level of Eggnog, the Ghostly Breath and the Dead Awakener.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the tooltip not to be displayed properly in the store.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the aging barrel to malfunction when removing an item.
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to use unaged rum to make Eggnog, and unaged mead for Ghostly Breath.
  • We’ve improved the tavern lighting system so that customers sitting on benches are more aware of the light near them.
  • Fixed a bug that caused errors with the room list when using a controller
  • Fixed a bug that caused that some items couldn’t be picked up if they were outside the map.
  • Added option to use SPACEBAR to select confirmation buttons.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link