Patch R.1.0.33 - 9/29/2023 (Hotfixes)

Patch R.1.0.33 - 9/29/2023
Hotfix Patch!
Bug Fixes
• Fixed errors which caused dead bodies to pile up infinitely
• Added a sound effect for the Rock Splat Death Animation.
• Fixed the collision of the Time Out Corner decoration.
