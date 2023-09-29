 Skip to content

Town of Salem 2 update for 29 September 2023

Patch R.1.0.33 - 9/29/2023 (Hotfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 12319447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch R.1.0.33 - 9/29/2023

Hotfix Patch!

Bug Fixes
• Fixed errors which caused dead bodies to pile up infinitely
• Added a sound effect for the Rock Splat Death Animation.
• Fixed the collision of the Time Out Corner decoration.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2140511 Depot 2140511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2140512 Depot 2140512
  • Loading history…
