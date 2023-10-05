October Update - Price Drop, New Map Tile, & Free Cosmetics!

Hello, Survivors! Our first major update for The Walking Dead: Betrayal is here, including a new map tile, new cosmetics, and a bunch of bug fixes. We've also got new details on an upcoming price change, as well as some new cosmetics!

But before we get into all that, we want to reiterate what we've been saying throughout our betas and now Early Access: THANK YOU! Whether you hopped in over the free weekend or have been hanging out with us in the Discord, we are deeply appreciative of all the feedback we've received. We've seen every bit of it, and we know the most important thing to you all right now is that we support the growth of this community. You'll start seeing the many ways we're approaching that task over the next few months, but first, we need to make one big change.

Upcoming Pricing Changes

We have some big ambitions for the future of TWD: Betrayal, but we’ve heard loud and clear that the game's current price is simply too big of a hurdle this early in development. So, we're making some changes.

TWD: Betrayal's base Early Access price is changing to $9.99 USD, effective October 21.

Anyone that has already purchased the game, or purchases it before this change takes effect, will receive 160 Knucklebones (valued at $20 USD) to use in the in-game cosmetic store.

Additionally, we are looking into ways to provide discounted key bundles of the game, to make it even easier to get your friends in on the action.

While we have discussed the possibility of a free-to-play model, we are very wary of the potential that has to enable griefers and other bad actors, as this would make it significantly harder for us to ban users that actively try to make the experience worse for other players. We’re still listening though, and we’ll continue to monitor your feedback on this topic.

With all that being said, let's get into what current players can expect from our first major update!

In our first major update to The Walking Dead: Betrayal, we're bringing new post-match details, traitor objective updates, an all-new map tile, and lots of bug fixes!

New Map Tile: St. Lawrence Ridge!



Our first new map tile, St. Lawrence Ridge, has arrived! See what you can scavenge up across this abandoned neighborhood’s unique greenhouse and garages!

With St. Lawrence Ridge now in the rotation, you may see it appear as one of the 3 rotating map tiles, either in the North, West, or South.

Over a dozen new Traitor objectives have been introduced! Some of these new optional objectives include helping exile a non-Traitor or poisoning several players, and can reward bonuses ranging from double damage critical hits to poison immunity. Check out a map board as a Traitor to see what other objectives and bonuses you might be offered!

Additionally, Traitors can now access their Dead Drop inventory directly from the Crafting Station, allowing Traitors to check on their inventory more discretely.

And a whole lot more...

There’s a ton more in this update including combat changes, UI improvements, and a whole bunch of bug fixes! You can check out the full patch notes here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1877320/view/3739734143693765559

With this release, we are introducing TWD Legends character bundles to the in-game store, starting with Princess! The in-game storefront will play a big role in supporting the game's future development, especially with our upcoming price changes. With that said, in-game cosmetics will never have stat bonuses or give players an outright advantage.

As a refresher, the store has two currency types: Blood Money and Knucklebones. Blood Money can only be earned through gameplay and is used to acquire more standard clothing items. Knucklebones can be earned through gameplay or purchased directly and are used to acquire premium cosmetic items. Currently, you can earn one Knucklebone per day, but we will be exploring more ways for players to get free Knucklebones through gameplay in the future.

With each of our major Early Access updates, we'll be introducing a new premium skin based on classic characters from The Walking Dead universe. Additionally, in Update #3, we'll be introducing the Wall of Legends, which will allow you to easily track and show off your collection.

Much like Project Winter, cosmetic items can also be sold and traded on the Steam Marketplace.

Upcoming Free Cosmetics



To celebrate Golden Week in China, any player worldwide that logs in between October 5 and October 12 will receive a free Golden Week backpack cosmetic! The backpack will be granted automatically, no need to grab it from the store.

On the horizon, we’ll also be introducing a new cosmetic item to celebrate Halloween and launching Twitch Drops to get even more free cosmetics to your hands!



Phew, that was a lot... but much more is still on the way! Based on your feedback, we’ve made some changes to our roadmap to prioritize matchmaking and combat improvements. Those are slated to arrive, along with updated map lighting and a new TWD character skin, in Update #2 in November.

We’ve got even more coming throughout the end of 2023 and well into 2024, so keep sharing your feedback! We hope this update shows just how much it’s guiding the game’s development. As always, the best place to share that feedback, get the latest news, and chat with the community is on our Discord. You should really join. 🧡

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1877320