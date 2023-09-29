Hotfix 2909

Hallo

Today was fixed:

No ability to receive "Conqueror" achievement in Steam

Building only 1 point of Rock fence and then exiting the mode resulted in building 1 stone pillar

No ability to remove pillars

Deleting loaded bridges\fences was an issue

Added:

Ability to delete just part of fence, instead of whole object

Cuboys seem to stuck EVERYWHERE, so now you can Drag&Drop em with mouse (Don't throw them pls)



Changed:

Level experience multiplier, now it must be sliiiightly~ harder to level up (really slighter, i guess, +5-7%)

That's all for now.

Will be glad to hear if you find something and thanks for joining us!

cya