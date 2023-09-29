 Skip to content

Randoville update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix 2909

Randoville update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix 2909

Hallo
Today was fixed:

  • No ability to receive "Conqueror" achievement in Steam
  • Building only 1 point of Rock fence and then exiting the mode resulted in building 1 stone pillar
  • No ability to remove pillars
  • Deleting loaded bridges\fences was an issue

Added:

  • Ability to delete just part of fence, instead of whole object
  • Cuboys seem to stuck EVERYWHERE, so now you can Drag&Drop em with mouse (Don't throw them pls)

Changed:

  • Level experience multiplier, now it must be sliiiightly~ harder to level up (really slighter, i guess, +5-7%)

That's all for now.
Will be glad to hear if you find something and thanks for joining us!
cya

