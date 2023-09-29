Hotfix 2909

Hallo
Today was fixed:
- No ability to receive "Conqueror" achievement in Steam
- Building only 1 point of Rock fence and then exiting the mode resulted in building 1 stone pillar
- No ability to remove pillars
- Deleting loaded bridges\fences was an issue
Added:
- Ability to delete just part of fence, instead of whole object
- Cuboys seem to stuck EVERYWHERE, so now you can Drag&Drop em with mouse (Don't throw them pls)
Changed:
- Level experience multiplier, now it must be sliiiightly~ harder to level up (really slighter, i guess, +5-7%)
That's all for now.
Will be glad to hear if you find something and thanks for joining us!
cya
Changed files in this update