Update 0.8.20

In this update, I focused on the beginning of the game, so that the tutorial part and the first missions did not fail the general impression, since they were developed more than three years ago, they were designed differently from the last missions, and they had to be extended a little.
Also, regarding the appearance of the characters (too tight-fitting suit), I want to announce that the game is planning RPG-style equipment, with slots for a shoulder, bracelet, chest, and belt... they will have a small effect on the player's parameters, and will significantly improve the characters visually. Since there is a lot of feedback in this area, I will mark this part of the work as a priority.
- Changed map management, there are no more additional terminals for scrolling sectors (they were on the left, maybe you didn't notice them), and sectors are scrolled with the main buttons, also added an indication of the current sector to understand the general progress of the game better.
- Improved the first two missions.
- At the beginning of the game, the part with rats is cut out, and immediately after training the player is allowed to do the first missions.
- Fixed the posture of the characters' arms, the elbows are now closer to the body instead of at a weird distance, and it seems to look better, and more relaxed.
- Fixed a bug where enemies who lost a target continued to observe the location of the target loss, instead of continuing to patrol.
Changed files in this update