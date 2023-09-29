Update 0.8.20

In this update, I focused on the beginning of the game, so that the tutorial part and the first missions did not fail the general impression, since they were developed more than three years ago, they were designed differently from the last missions, and they had to be extended a little.

Also, regarding the appearance of the characters (too tight-fitting suit), I want to announce that the game is planning RPG-style equipment, with slots for a shoulder, bracelet, chest, and belt... they will have a small effect on the player's parameters, and will significantly improve the characters visually. Since there is a lot of feedback in this area, I will mark this part of the work as a priority.