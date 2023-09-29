 Skip to content

Dwarves Mining Idle update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix v0.1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v0.1.12.
Bugs Reported by Amraki on Discord. (Thank you!)

To instantly receive the update to download, you can:

  • Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
  • Restart Steam

If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:

Fixes

General
  • When you start or close the game it will now dump the Player.log file if it's more than 100MB. Sorry about the error spam that Unity caused!
Dwarves UI Window
  • Possible fix for when a new floor is created, the floor wouldn't be added to the drop down menu. It should be good now.
Enemy AI
  • Fixed enemies throwing errors because they could not find their waypoints.
  • Fixed enemies not properly setting waypoints when the floor has 10 or less areas.
  • Slight rework for Enemy waypoint system.
Dwarf AI
  • Dwarves should now reset their targets properly after a floor reset.
  • Fixed Dwarf hitting enemies not on their floor
  • Fixed Dwarf walking in the air to grab loot after a floor reset.
Spawning
  • Fixed enemies spawning more than they should after hitting the limit on that floor.
World Generation
  • Enemies will now properly reset after a floor reset. This goes for Spawning too.
  • World Loot now teleports to the beginning of a floor after reset.
  • Loot not within an area should teleport back to the beginning after game loads.
  • Fixed Placeable Objects floating when reloading the game.

