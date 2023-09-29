Hotfix v0.1.12.
Bugs Reported by Amraki on Discord. (Thank you!)
To instantly receive the update to download, you can:
- Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
- Restart Steam
If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:
- Join our Discord.
- Go to our Bug Report forum
Fixes
General
- When you start or close the game it will now dump the Player.log file if it's more than 100MB. Sorry about the error spam that Unity caused!
Dwarves UI Window
- Possible fix for when a new floor is created, the floor wouldn't be added to the drop down menu. It should be good now.
Enemy AI
- Fixed enemies throwing errors because they could not find their waypoints.
- Fixed enemies not properly setting waypoints when the floor has 10 or less areas.
- Slight rework for Enemy waypoint system.
Dwarf AI
- Dwarves should now reset their targets properly after a floor reset.
- Fixed Dwarf hitting enemies not on their floor
- Fixed Dwarf walking in the air to grab loot after a floor reset.
Spawning
- Fixed enemies spawning more than they should after hitting the limit on that floor.
World Generation
- Enemies will now properly reset after a floor reset. This goes for Spawning too.
- World Loot now teleports to the beginning of a floor after reset.
- Loot not within an area should teleport back to the beginning after game loads.
- Fixed Placeable Objects floating when reloading the game.
