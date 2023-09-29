Sept. 29 patch notes

Added new helms for the Necromancer, Warrior, Fighter, Ravager, and Archer. These can be unlocked by completing the first dungeon in the campaign. The items will unlock after defeating all of the enemies in the dungeon. A camera and splotlight will for 3.5 sec show the player where they can find their reward, which will be levitating near the exit portal. Currently, the helms are only aesthetic but coming updates might update armor such as helms so that they also give the player stat bonuses or new effects. The Saelix armor vendor will allow you to access these helms or replace them once you complete the first dungeon.

Updated the main menu to use "any key" instead of "spacebar" to continue (default 10 sec timer will still autoadvance if the player doesn't press anything).

Fixed bugs in the first dungeon allowing the player to walk through some of the new wall prefabs and fall off the map.

Fixed a bug in the Saelix armor church where the church windows wouldn't render properly.

Added higher resolution enemy models to the main menu scene.

For the pause menu available in the portal hub and dungeons, players can now select their desired FPS for the application to be limited by.

Fixed a bug in the main menu where pressing escape could cause the UI to be turned off permanently.

Your unlockable dog companion Vincent now has a tooltip in your equiptment after unlocking him.

Added audio for Vincent that is used whenever he is summoned or dismissed.

Vincent's animation script was updated so that he chases the player until he is close enough to lay down next to the player.

Added new "Level Up!" visual effects.

Added a new Garnet Stone Ring reward for defeating the first boss. This ring will give the player some extra armor.

Added a new Steam achievement for unlocking the Garnet Stone Ring.