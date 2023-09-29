- now you can run using shift
- added "always run" checkbox to the options menu
- added map hint to the ui
- added language change menu
- fixed "Esc" didn't work in the main menu
Cube Decider update for 29 September 2023
v1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2008851 Depot 2008851
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update