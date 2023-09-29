 Skip to content

Cube Decider update for 29 September 2023

v1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12319184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • now you can run using shift
  • added "always run" checkbox to the options menu
  • added map hint to the ui
  • added language change menu
  • fixed "Esc" didn't work in the main menu

