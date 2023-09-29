Post-Patch Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12319047 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 17:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, after yesterday's update, thanks to your feedback, several bugs were discovered. We've fixed them and made some improvements to the behavior of the Grappling Hook.

The game has been updated, and the current version of VoidTrain is 12692.

Fixed a critical bug that could potentially result in a loss of control in the game or the ability to select weapons, the builder's book, journal, etc.

Improved the behavior of the magnet button hint for the Grappling Hook. Now it appears immediately after releasing the hook, not after reaching the maximum distance.

If the client player already had a Grappling Hook in hand at the time of connecting to the session, the Grappling Hook's interface will not be displayed for the client player until it is equipped again - fixed.

Fixed a bug related to the calculation of the cost of Loader and Repairer perks.

Thank you for your involvement in the development of VoidTrain!